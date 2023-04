A Zodiac Maritime-operated bulker was stable on Tuesday after taking on water following a grounding off Indonesia.

The Eyal Ofer-controlled UK-based group said in a statement that the 181,000-dwt Indian Partnership (built 2014) hit an uncharted reef in the Ceram Sea on the evening of 22 April.

The capesize was en route to China carrying bauxite ore.

The impact with the reef pierced the forward ballast tanks on the starboard side.