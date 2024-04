Members of the Asian Feeder Discussion Group (AFDG) have introduced an emergency cost recovery surcharge to counter rising operating costs brought on by port congestion.

Ports in southeast Asia say they have been experiencing “above average utilisation” since the start of the year due to disruptions caused by the crisis in the Red Sea.

For containers travelling between ports in Singapore and Chittagong, West Asia, Haiphong and Karachi the surcharge will be a minimum of $100 per teu one way.