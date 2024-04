Evergreen Marine Corp is set to lift its spending on newbuildings since 2021 to over $10bn with its latest tender for feeder container ships.

The Taiwanese liner giant has launched a request for offers to build a series of methanol dual-fuel vessels of 2,400 teu as it looks to the company’s next generation of ships.

Evergreen is said to be looking to order six firm vessels that can be delivered in 2027.