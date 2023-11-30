Cash buyer GMS got an unpleasant surprise when it took delivery in Singapore of a container ship it acquired from Chinese liner company SITC. The vessel was arrested on 24 November, just after the handover formalities were completed.

Court records show that Turkish shipowner Amarillo Shipping obtained an arrest warrant against the 1,032-teu Wisdom Grace (built 1998) as it sought security in the amount $779,000 for damages it claims its 29,500-dt general cargo ship Senator (built 1996) suffered in an April collision.