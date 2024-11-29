Hapag-Lloyd has secured a significant steam of green methanol for its vessels with an offtake agreement in China.

It has signed up for 250,000 tonnes per year to be supplied by Goldwind, which has its headquarters in Beijing.

The methanol will consist of a blend of bio-methanol and e-methanol, ensuring greenhouse gas emissions reductions of at least 70%, the German container line said.

Hapag-Lloyd will save up to 400,000 tonnes of CO 2 -equivalent emissions per year.

Goldwind is planning to build a new green methanol factory near its existing facility in Hinggan League. Early volumes will come in 2026.

Rolf Habben Jansen, chief executive of the shipowner, said: “With the agreement, we are securing a significant proportion of our requirements for green fuels.

“This will bring us an important step closer to our goal of achieving net zero fleet operations by 2045.

“It is and remains our ambition to play a leading role in the transformation of the liner shipping industry.”

Hapag-Lloyd and tonnage provider Seaspan are converting five 10,100-teu vessels to run on dual-fuel methanol propulsion in 2026.

This is in addition to the recent investment decision to build 24 new boxships with low-emission dual-fuel LNG engines.

Goldwind chairman Wu Gang said: “This collaboration proves once again that Goldwind can win the trust of one of the most important shipping companies.”

Liu Rixin, head of the company’s green methanol division, said the new plant will share technology, utilities, facilities and infrastructure with its neighbouring sister facility, boosting production efficiency.

“It is still subject to the financial investment decision of the Goldwind board. We anticipate the completion of a megaton green methanol base in Hinggan League in late 2027,” the executive added.