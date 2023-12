HMM has added a $732m series of LNG dual-fuel large pure car/truck carrier newbuildings to its growing orderbook, even though the company is up for sale.

The South Korean liner giant ordered six vessels of 10,800 ceu at China’s Guangzhou Shipyard International against long-term charter contracts with Hyundai Glovis.

State-owned China State Shipbuilding Corp is said to have announced the deal at a closed-door signing ceremony during Asia’s largest shipping exhibition, Marintec China.