Hyundai Glovis is set to invest close to $500m to expand an order for what will be the largest pure car/truck carrier ships ever built.

The South Korean company has split the contract for four 10,800-ceu PCTCs between two shipyards in China.

Industry sources said Glovis had commissioned China State Shipbuilding Corp-controlled Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) and Shanghai Waigaiqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) to construct two LNG dual-fuelled vessels.