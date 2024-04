Liner industry titan MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is facing a potential $63m fine for a possible violation of the US Shipping Act.

The move follows an investigation by the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), which claims to have unearthed unfair billing practices.

The FMC’s Bureau of Enforcements, Investigation and Compliance is alleging that certain charges issued by MSC are “unreasonable and unjust actions and inactions” in violation of the 1984 Act.