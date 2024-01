The crisis in the Red Sea is having a major impact on the container ship charter market, sending rates sky-high.

Over 20 attacks on shipping by Houthi militants in recent weeks in response to Israel’s war with Hamas have significantly disrupted trade, with major liners such as Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd and MSC rerouting ships to avoid the region.

Singapore-headquartered SeaLead Shipping is paying a hefty premium for a vessel trading into the area.