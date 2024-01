The owners of Italy’s Kalypso Compagnia di Navigazione have confirmed that the liner shipping start-up is being wound up.

“This is a choice that was pondered for a long time," said Franceso Isola, chief executive and owner of Kalypso’s Rome-based parent RifLine.

"But which in the end seemed to us to be the best for the growth of the group, which will still continue all its other activities.”