An unsuccessful Houthi attack reported on Wednesday in the Gulf of Aden was targeting a US-flagged ship of AP Moller-Maersk.

The Yemeni rebel group’s operation against the 2,500-teu Maersk Yorktown (built 2004) was thwarted by a western coalition war vessel “successfully engaging” an anti-ship ballistic missile launched from Houthi territory, US military authorities said early on Thursday.

In a separate statement, the Houthis military spokesman Yahya Saree confirmed that his group targeted the Maersk Yorktown with an “accurate hit”.