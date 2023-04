France’s Bollore Group is selling its transport and logistics operations to CMA CGM.

The prospective buyer said in a brief statement on Tuesday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the business.

“The negotiations are in line with the CMA CGM Group’s long-term strategy, based on the two pillars of shipping and logistics,” the French container line added.

“The group’s strategy is to offer end-to-end solutions in support of its customer’s supply chain needs.”