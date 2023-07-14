The container shipping market experienced its biggest one-week jump in months as freight rates from Asia to the US posted upward trends.
The Shanghai Containerized Freight Index jumped 5.1% over the past seven days to 979 points on Friday.
Spot rates for shipping boxes to Europe ‘remain on softening trend’, analyst says
