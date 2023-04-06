More than 200 tonnes of cocaine have been transported through the European Union’s two busiest ports by criminal gangs after they secured unique container codes from corrupt insiders, according to a new report.

European police agency Europol said that the tactic has been growing since 2018 when the port at Rotterdam discovered that containers were going missing, turned up at the wrong places or had been dumped.

Gangs pay hundreds of thousands of euros to corrupt insiders involved in shipping logistics to hand over the unique computerised details of a container that is assigned once payment has been made for transport.