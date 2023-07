AP Moller-Maersk and Volvo have agreed to use biodiesel to ship car components worldwide.

The move involves the Danish shipowner’s decarbonisation product ECO Delivery Ocean.

Maersk will substitute fossil fuels on its ships with second-generation biodiesel based on waste feedstocks to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions directly in the ocean supply chain, without compensatory measures like offsetting.

The bunkering will mean “a small and fixed additional cost,” Maersk said.