Oslo-listed MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has achieved a huge price for two veteran vessels bought in a bank sale six years ago.
The 2,824-teu sub-panamaxes Cimbria (built 2002) and Cardonia (built 2003) are being sold for $42.5m
German owner makes $29.7m from sale of elderly container vessels acquired in a bank deal six years ago
