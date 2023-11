John Fredriksen-backed shipowning company SFL Corp has agreed a $60m upgrade of six 14,000-teu container ships with German liner operator Hapag-Lloyd.

The first of the vessels, the 14,372-teu Thalassa Partis (built 2013), will begin a charter to the German line later this month, renamed Savannah Express.

It is one of six vessels that SFL has fixed with Hapag-Lloyd for five years following the expiration of their existing charters with Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine.