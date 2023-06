Transpacific freight rates have surged on the back of fears of prolonged strike action by US port workers.

Rates from Asia to the US west coast were $1,681 per 40-foot equivalent unit (feu) on 6 June, up 30% from $1,294 a week earlier, according to the Freightos Baltic Index.

The increase reflected the modest success of a transpacific general rate increase on 1 June as well as fear over the impact of a prolonged labour dispute.