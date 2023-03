Taiwan’s Wan Hai Lines has added to its huge panamax containership newbuilding project in Japan.

Newbuilding data bases have linked the Taipei-based operator to a contract for three more 3,055-teu boxships at Japan Marine United (JMU), part of the Nihon Shipyard alliance, which was concluded at end of last year.

Some credit the order to Wan Hai’s Liner partner Interasia Lines, which ordered three 3,055-teu units at JMU last April.