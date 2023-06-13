CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping has continued to broaden its asset base by ordering and leasing four small passenger vessels in China.

The leasing arm of state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corp has ordered the ships from China Shipbuilding Group (CSSC Group)’s Wuxi Dongfang Ship Research High Performance Ship Engineering Co.

Wuxi Dongfang is principally engaged in the design and construction of medium and large luxury cruise ships, according to a regulatory filing by the Hong Kong-listed leasing company.