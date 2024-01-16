Cruise Saudi has recruited Costa Cruises’ Hamburg-based managing director Jorg Rudolph to head up its new cruise venture Aroya Cruises.

Rudolph has been appointed president of the start-up that in March 2023 bought Genting Hong Kong’s 150,700-gt cruise ship World Dream (built 2017) at auction in Singapore for $330m.

Rudolph, who is based in Aoya’s headquarters in Jedda, brings to his new role three decades of senior management experiences in companies such as TUI, Aida Cruises, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Color Line. His last role as managing director of Costa’s German branch stretched from February 2018 until he joined Cruise Saudi in January.

Owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Cruise Saudi is an entity that is working to put Saudi Arabia on the global cruise map by working with the country’s ministries and regulatory authorities to build the offshore and onshore cruise ecosystem.

The World Dream, which has been renamed Manara, is currently being refitted for its new role in Bremerhaven.

Aroya’s preliminary marketing material indicates that the ship and cruise product will be tailored to Saudi and Middle East nationals and residents.

Cruising areas listed on the company’s website are the Middle East Gulf, the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

Although formal itineraries have yet to be announced, Aroya has targeted a start date for later this year.

The company has yet to comment on how the current crisis in the Red Sea will impact its cruise plans.