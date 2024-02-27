Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings saw its share price rocket 19% in afternoon trading as investors ignored a deeper-than-expected quarterly loss to focus on a bullish forward outlook for the year ahead.

The jump added about $1.3bn in market capitalisation in a single day, based on 425m of its New York-listed shares outstanding.

The cruise shipping giant, one of the three industry titans headquartered in Miami, reported a $106m net loss for the fourth quarter of last year, which was an improvement on the $482m in red ink in the same period of 2023.