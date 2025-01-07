On Tuesday morning a diminutive former Japanese freight ferry was spotted by TradeWinds taking on bunkers in Singapore’s eastern anchorage ahead of what can only be described as a voyage of a lifetime.

After spending the past 24 years shuttling across the Tsugaru Strait between the Japanese islands of Honshu and Hokkaido, the 4,700-gt Yabusa (built 2000) is heading for a new life in Greece.

Thanks to Houthi rebel attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, the small ship will be taking the long way from Singapore to Piraeus via the Cape of Good Hope, a voyage that will take the better part of two months rather than the four hours it took to cross the Tsugaru Strait.

The Yabusa operated as the Habayusa No.3 for Japanese company Seikan Ferry until being sold to Greek interests in mid-2024. Its primary role was to carry freight, and as such it had the capacity to transport 26 trailers and 47 passengers, mostly truck drivers.

On paper the Yabusa is owned by Sunquest Oceanic, a Marhsall Islands-registered entity that has registered it under the Panamanian flag for its delivery voyage.

Well placed ferry sources within the Greek ferry industry have identified the ship’s buyers as Saronic Ferries, a consortium that operates a fleet of five ropaxes on routes from Piraeus to the nearby islands of the Saronic Gulf, arguably the busiest ferry routes in all of Greece.

It will be a very different vessel when it enters service in Greek waters. The focus of the ferries operating in the Saronic Gulf is very much on passengers.

The Yabusa spent the last three months of 2024 at a shipyard near Shanghai being rebuilt for its new role.

The additional passenger decks fitted to the Yabusa in China could be clearly seen during the ship's call at Singapore for bunkers. Photo: Jonathan Boonzaier

Clearly displayed in Singapore was an entirely new superstructure that will give the ship the capacity to carry several hundred passengers on the 70-minute voyage from Piraeus to Aegina.

While the physical changes to the ship were made at a Chinese yard, Greek shipyards will finish the job by fitting out the passenger accommodation.

If the latest Greek ferry conversion projects that TradeWinds has witnessed are anything to go by, passengers on the ship will experience a much higher degree of comfort than the former Japanese passengers ever did.

Saronic Ferries announced in 2022 that it planned to commission Greece’s first fully-electric ropax ferry as part of plans for an emissions-free fleet by 2040.

The stated aim back then was to have the first vessel up and running within four years. C-Job Naval Architects, a ship-design company based in the Netherlands, had already delivered an initial design following an extensive sustainable fuel feasibility study.

The target sets by the company were considered ambitious by many observers who noted the many bureaucratic and financial hurdles that would have to first be overcome for such a project to move forward in Greece.

While Saronic Ferries has said little more about its electric ferry project since the big announcement in 2022, the company still has a need to renew its ageing fleet which includes vessels built in the 1980s and 1990s.

If the electric ferry project moves ahead at a slower pace than expected, efficient Japanese ships such as the Yabusa that can be purchased and converted at a moderate price will provide a cost-effective interim solution.