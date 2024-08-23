The Ukrainian Navy has claimed to have destroyed a Russian ferry carrying fuel in the port of Kavkaz, reports Reuters.

Unverified footage shows the 4,533-dwt Conro Trader (built 1978) ablaze in the Black Sea port.

There were conflicting reports on whether the vessel had sunk or not, and the fate of the ship’s 15 crew members.

Ukraine said the vessel was targeted because it was carrying fuel and weapons to occupied Crimea.

It said the ro-ro had 50 water cisterns filled with fuel.

“Another undoubtedly military objective has been destroyed. Its purpose was to provide fuel for the invaders. The ferry sank and this port is not usable until the ferry is removed,” a Ukraine Navy spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Kavkaz is one of Russia’s main Black Sea ports in the Krasnodar region.

Last month, Ukraine claimed responsibility for another attack on a ferry in the same port.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said the 6,400-dwt Slavyanin (built 1984) suffered serious damage during an overnight attack at the same port.