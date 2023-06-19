The United Nations has approved the High Seas Treaty in a bid to protect biodiversity in areas of the ocean that are outside the bounds of national jurisdictions.

The decision by the 193 member states follows two decades of negotiations that culminated in a breakthrough agreement in March to finalise the text, although adoption is not the final step in making the new treaty law.

“This is the biggest international ocean-related agreement amongst governments that we’ve seen since the adoption of the Law of the Sea quite a few decades ago,” said Paul Holthus, chief executive of ocean industries sustainability group World Ocean Council.