Nautilus Labs chief executive Matt Heider has long complained that clauses traditionally found in the charter contracts that underpin shipping’s commercial relationship often stand in the way of fuel savings and emissions cuts.

Now his New York technology company, best known for its fleet and voyage optimisation platforms, is aiming to be part of the solution with the launch of its new Green Charter offering, which strives to bring data sharing that is needed to decarbonise the industry.

The Green Charter aims to use machine learning-based data to foster new legal frameworks in shipping contracts, putting Nautilus in the relationship between shipowners and charterers as a “shared source of truth between ship owners and charterers to improve transparency and collaboration” in a bid to incentivise efficiencies.