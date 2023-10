Policymakers’ foot-dragging over carbon pricing is slowing or even stopping clean fuel projects, a senior Trafigura manager says.

That occasionally includes his own company, the Swiss trading giant’s global head of fuel decarbonisation, Rasmus Bach Nielsen, told a Capital Link Forum in Athens on 3 October.

“So what do we do? We delay,” he said, referring to a green ammonia bunkering venture in Norway his company participates in.