An exciting new market in shipping CO 2 captured from industries still burning fossil fuels is set to “blow up” by the end of this decade, according to a leading shipowner.

Jerry Kalogiratos, CEO of Capital Product Partners, said the carbon capture and storage (CCS) market would be a key shipping trade as the world decarbonises, alongside ammonia.

“The CCS market is a huge market that — in the next five years — is going to blow up,” he told Marine Money’s Greek Ship Finance Forum in Athens.