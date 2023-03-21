Bangladesh is expected to become a more attractive recycling destination for owners insisting on green recycling as a third recycling facility at Chattogram is certified as being compliant with the Hong Kong Convention.

Kabir Ship Recycling Facilities, part of the Kabir Group, has received certification from the Indian Register, Bureau Veritas and Class NK as being compliant with International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships (HKC).

Previously, PHP Ship Breaking & Recycling Industries and SN Corporation where the only HKC-certified recycling facilities in Bangladesh.