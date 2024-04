Three huge commodities groups have revealed they have no intention of going public due to plentiful financing options.

Charterers Vitol, Trafigura and Mercuria, which also own ships, told the FT’s Commodities Summit in Switzerland that there is just no need to carry initial public offerings (IPO) to list their shares.

The group is reported to have made a combined profit of $23bn for 2023 in volatile markets, and funding has not proved a problem.