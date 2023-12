Oslo-listed Gram Car Carriers (GCC) is saving money on interest expenses through a refinancing deal.

The world’s third-largest car carrier tonnage provider said it has arranged new funds for the 5,000-ceu Mediterranean Sea (built 2010) through a drawdown of an accordion facility under an existing financing deal, which has now been expanded to $332m.

The new facility comprises a $15m term loan and a $15m revolver.