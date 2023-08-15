Singapore offshore support vessel operator Atlantic Navigation is the latest offshore company to benefit from the improving offshore market.
The SGX-listed company has just reported first-half profit of $10.5m against a profit of $4.3m
Company said it benefitted from strong utilisation levels and charter rates across its fleet
