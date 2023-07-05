The three major cruise companies have been the standout performers in terms of share price performance in the first half of 2023, figures show.

Shares in Carnival have gained 134% this year, Royal Caribbean has more than doubled this year and is on track for its best annual performance since 1997, while Norwegian has jumped 78%, set to be a record year.

Carnival’s gain this year makes it the third-best performer in the S&P 500 Index, trailing only Nvidia Corp and Facebook owner Meta Platforms, according to Bloomberg.