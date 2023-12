ESL Shipping parent group Aspo has signed a €37.6m ($41.4m) loan agreement to help repay other loans linked to a pair of 2018-built 25,500 dwt ice-class LNG-fuelled general cargo vessels.

Finland-based ESL Shipping has a fleet of 15 owned vessels, all with ice-class and with two, Vikki and Haaga, being dual-fuelled.

Helsinki-listed Aspo said the two new loan agreements with OP Corporate Bank will be used to pay back loans of a similar size.