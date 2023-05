US-listed shipowner SFL Corp has revealed a busy first quarter included new financing of more than $1bn.

But the John Fredriksen-backed sale-and-leaseback specialist also logged a much lower profit as revenue fell.

Net earnings were $6.3m to 31 March, against $48.4m in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The company was hit by one-off items, including a $7.2m mark-to-market decline in equity investments and swaps relating to repurchased bonds, as well as ship impairments of $7.4m.