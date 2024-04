Shipowner-turned-activist investor George Economou is not happy with New York-listed Genco Shipping & Trading and is trying to take its chairman’s head in a proxy fight.

Economou, whose GK Investments is a 5.4% shareholder, issued a scathing review of company management in a securities filing on Monday.

Manhattan-headquartered Genco has rebuffed his demands to bolster the stock price through share buybacks, Economou said.