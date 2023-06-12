Norwegian shipping investor Joakim Hannisdahl has recruited a ship financier from Nordic lender Nordea as he prepares to launch his new fund.

Fredrik Flem will work on portfolio management for start-up Gersemi Asset Management (GAM) in Oslo.

He comes from the role of relationship manager in the Nordea shipping finance team, where he has spent nearly two years.

He was responsible for financial modelling, participating in structuring and executing large complex transactions within the maritime sector.