For the second time in four months, Hoegh Autoliners revealed at a single stroke one ship sale and one purchase.

The Oslo-listed company announced on Tuesday it has agreed to offload the 6,000-ceu Hoegh Chiba (built 2006) for $61m.

In a separate deal, Hoegh exercised an option to buy in September the 6,500-ceu Hoegh Jeddah (built 2014) from its financial owners Ocean Yield, at a price of $43.2m.