Tanker owner International Seaways has turned in another hugely profitable quarter while returning cash to shareholders through a special dividend of $1.50 per share.

The 76-ship diversified operator crushed the consensus earnings estimates of Wall Street analysts with adjusted net income of $3.27 per share versus the predicted $2.82. Ebitda of $209m outstripped the analyst estimate of $189m.

Seaways’ adjusted net income of $162.5m