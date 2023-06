More companies are looking at initial public offerings on the Oslo Stock Exchange, some of which could be completed later this year.

Oyvind Amundsen, chief executive of the Oslo Bors, told TradeWinds that shipping companies active in tankers, gas and dry bulk are all considering listing on the stock exchange.

“We don’t have a crystal ball so we can’t foresee the future, but what we see now is that the market in shipping is quite good.