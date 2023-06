Japanese shipping giant NYK is raising cash to help its decarbonisation efforts through a new bond sale.

The company said it will sell its second series of energy transition-targetted paper in the domestic market in July, following a debut deal two years ago.

The five-year notes will be worth up to JPY 200bn ($1.4bn).

NYK said: “Securing various funding resources for decarbonisation solutions will help NYK to accelerate its greenhouse gas emission reduction.”