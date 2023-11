Norway’s Ocean Yield is not concerned by any charter risk related to its new container ships, despite a rate slump from recent all-time peaks.

The company, backed by US private equity giant KKR, took delivery of the 5,500-teu Zim Danube from Hanjin Heavy Industries in the third quarter, for a seven-year charter to Israeli line Zim.

The post-panamax is one of three methanol-fuelled container vessels owned by Ocean Yield that are delivering from South Korea this year.