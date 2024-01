Value Investor’s Edge founder J Mintzmyer wants it understood that he is no longer a shareholder in US-flag tanker player Overseas Shipholding Group.

But as a researcher and investor with significant insight into the Tampa, Florida-based company, he is not insulted by the $6.25-per-share cash offer that private Saltchuk Resources has placed on OSG’s boardroom table.

That is progress, at least, as Saltchuk makes another run at OSG after an aborted attempt in a weaker 2021 market.