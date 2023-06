John Fredriksen’s Avance Gas is diversifying from VLGCs with an order for two mid-sized LPG/ammonia carriers in China.

The Oslo-listed company said the 40,000-cbm ships will run on LPG as well as compliant fuel oil.

They are due from CIMC in China in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first three months of 2026.

The units will be equipped with shaft generators to further improve operational and maintenance costs, while boosting the environmental profile.