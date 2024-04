BW LPG has received final approval for listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

Its shares are expected to be admitted to trading on or about 29 April under the ticker BWLP.

With 40 ships, BW Group-backed BW LPG will become the largest VLGC owner on US stock markets.

Its market cap of NOK 20.7bn ($1.9bn) is bigger than that of Connecticut’s Dorian LPG, which has a market value of $1.7bn.