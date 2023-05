Fresh questions are being asked about where three specialised ice-breaking LNG carriers among a first batch ordered for Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project will be built.

The vessels, which are included in the first five Arc7 LNG carriers from a total order for 15 ships, were contracted at Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex in Russia’s Far East.

South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries has signed an agreement to build the hulls of the specialised ships but is inking individual deals on the vessels.