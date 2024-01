Dorian LPG shares fell in New York on Thursday after the company released a trading update.

Shares in VLGC owners have dropped this year after rates have collapsed in January.

Yesterday Dorian LPG stock slumped as much as 6.4% to $39.75 per share, befire rallying to closed at $41.06.

The Connecticut-based company guided that the TCE revenues for its financial third quarter will be $161.3m-$163.3m.