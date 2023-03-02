Middle East natural gas provider the Dubai Supplier Authority has extended a time-charter contract on one of Excelerate Energy’s floating storage and regasification units until the end of this decade.

Excelerate, which this week announced its first term purchase of LNG, said its 150,900-cbm FSRU Explorer (built 2008) had a remaining firm charter period of approximately three years with Dusup.

“Under the terms of the new agreement the time charter period will be extended by an additional five years from the end of the existing contract in the fourth quarter of 2025,” Excelerate said.