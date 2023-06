Eni has signed a deal with engineering giant Technip Energies to progress work on a duplicate of its floating LNG (FLNG) unit off Mozambique as the competition for FLNG berth space hots up.

Sources said Technip signed an agreement to do preliminary work for the Italian energy company on what would be a virtual carbon copy of the Coral-Sul FLNG, which has a gas liquefaction capacity of 3.4