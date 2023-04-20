US-listed Excelerate Energy has completed its buy of Maran Gas Maritime’s floating storage and regasification unit the 173,467-cbm FSRU Sequoia (built 2020) adding an eighth fully-owned vessel to its 11-ship fleet.

Excelerate said it paid $265m for the three-year-old regas vessel, which now becomes the youngest operational vessel in its fleet.

The company said in March that it had secured a new loan and extended a credit facility to provide the company with $600m, the proceeds from which were used to exercise the purchase option it was holding on the FSRU Sequoia — now listed in its annual report as the Sequoia.